Lewis Hamilton comparison made as Isack Hadjar expectations laid bare by Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton’s debut F1 season performance means there’s no reason Isack Hadjar should flop at Red Bull in F1 2026, believes Helmut Marko.

The French driver has been promoted into the Red Bull Racing squad alongside Max Verstappen for 2026, having put in a very impressive maiden campaign with Racing Bulls this year.

Helmut Marko: Isack Hadjar must learn to control his emotions

Involved in the decision to promote Hadjar to Red Bull was Helmut Marko, the 82-year-old Austrian who, in the days following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, called time on his career with Red Bull after over 20 years with the squad.

As the person responsible for talent-spotting for Red Bull’s junior driver programme, Marko brought Hadjar into the fold of the energy drink company’s F1 operations and, a year on from the F2 runner-up securing an F1 seat with sister team Racing Bulls, has earned a promotion into the usually front-running team.

Confirmation of the promotion was made just before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although paddock whispers suggest Marko took the decision to promote Hadjar as far back as the Dutch Grand Prix, where the French driver scored his maiden F1 podium with third place.

However, the authority wasn’t Marko’s alone, and it took several more months for team boss Laurent Mekies and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff to reach the same conclusion as Marko, and agree that Hadjar was a good fit to be placed alongside Max Verstappen in the senior squad.

Heading into his second season, the pressure on Hadjar to deliver will be huge, given the lack of success of several of his predecessors. In the last seven years, only Sergio Perez has been able to provide capable back-up to Verstappen, although even the experienced Mexican began to struggle when the development direction for the car moved away from him.

Marko may be set to watch Hadjar’s maiden season from an external viewpoint, but the Austrian believes the French driver is well-equipped to handle the challenge.

“Lewis [Hamilton] stepped into a top team without any Formula 1 experience,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi, referring to Hamilton’s maiden season with McLaren in 2007.

“So why not? Hadjar should be ready. It was the obvious choice.”

With Hadjar getting the nod over Red Bull’s other drivers, such as Yuki Tsunoda continuing in the seat, or Liam Lawson securing a second chance after his two races with Red Bull this year, Marko said Hadjar had showed himself capable as of the Dutch race.

“At Zandvoort, when he finished third,” he said of when it became clear the 21-year-old has what it takes.

“But he had some engine problems four times, and he had his puncture [throughout the season]. So he was a little bit unlucky, and also strategy-wise.

“I think he could have been much further up [in the championship]. So, from his side, the only thing we have to blame, he has to control his emotions.”

Laurent Mekies: Red Bull eager to see Isack Hadjar continue on this path

With Hadjar showing a strong self-awareness and willingness to be self-critical during his maiden season, this temperament impressed Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies.

The raw talent on display, according to the new team boss, means Hadjar is in a great spot to continue on his development path, which Mekies explained was very clear throughout 2025.

“Isack has had an unbelievable first season,” he said.

“There is no doubt that in terms of starting point — so where he started in January — the starting point was outstanding. Then we are strong believers not only in the raw talent, but also the ability of the drivers to develop.

“We have seen so many champions developing through the years, doing things that they had not done in the car a few races before. We’ve seen that with Isack this year too.

“We’ve seen him making stuff in the car that he was not doing three races before. So, we expect — we would like him to continue on that path.

“We don’t see it as a landing point. We see it as another start for him to continue to develop, to continue to impress us, to continue to surprise us. And you will expect that in the second year.

“You will expect that in the third year, perhaps in the fourth year. So that’s a little bit the journey for us together.”

As for Hadjar, who has already opened up on his mindset heading into his new role, the French driver said he hopes to be able to contribute to the design path of the RB22, meaning the car might not get away from him after starting from a similar baseline to his illustrious teammate.

“It’s not the same car at all next year. So that’s it. We’re going to get the car we have,” he said.

“The team is going to build this car. I have to adapt to that car, and Max will have to do the same job.

“And if the car goes into one direction, at least I’ll be there to feel the change. And ideally, I contribute to that change. So, you know, that would be the ideal scenario.

“And, you know, I’ve never repeated every year. I’ve always competed in different cars, so I don’t know what it’s like doing twice the same thing, the same job. So I think I’m pretty decent at adapting, so I’m actually confident.”

Read Next: Christian Horner accused of lying in extraordinary Helmut Marko attack