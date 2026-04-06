The F1 2026 season has brought a wide variety of opinions to the table, with the sport having had a major regulation change this campaign.

We asked you for your hottest takes on the short season so far, and our Editor, Mat Coch, along with our permanent paddock journalist, Thomas Maher, have responded.

WATCH: We respond to your F1 Hot Takes from 2026 so far

Chaired by our in-house presenter, Sam Redgate-Large, Mat and Thomas respond to some of our readers’ reactions to the 2026 campaign so far.

Mat and Thomas also share their own responses to the first three races of this new era, with two differing opinions coming to the table.

Without further ado, watch on our YouTube channel and don’t forget to leave us a like, subscribe and offer your thoughts on the 2026 campaign!

Read more: Formula 1 risks repeating past mistakes with F1 2026 rule tweaks