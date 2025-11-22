F1 LIVE: Follow all the action from FP3 at the Las Vegas GP

The first F1 live action of Friday will see the drivers take part in final practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After a valuable day and night of running on Thursday, it is down to this final hour of running to make sure every car is in its sweet spot ahead of qualifying later on.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates as it happens from the Las Vegas GP

The final practice hour will see all 20 drivers look to make the most of the time available on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit ahead of a crucial qualifying session under the lights.

Follow our live blog of the action as it unfolds to see who looks on form: