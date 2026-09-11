Welcome to PlanetF1.com’s live commentary of FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

This weekend sees Formula 1 return to the Spanish capital for the first time in 45 years. From what the drivers have said about the track, it looks like it might be a tricky one to navigate.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates at the Spanish Grand Prix

Start time: 13:30 local [12:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Madring

Follow everything as it happens from the all-new Madring on our live blog!