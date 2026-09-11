F1 LIVE: Soft tyre battle commences in Madring debut
Welcome to PlanetF1.com’s live commentary of FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.
This weekend sees Formula 1 return to the Spanish capital for the first time in 45 years. From what the drivers have said about the track, it looks like it might be a tricky one to navigate.
F1 LIVE: FP1 updates at the Spanish Grand Prix
Start time: 13:30 local [12:30 UK]
Session duration: 60 minutes
Circuit: Madring
Follow everything as it happens from the all-new Madring on our live blog!