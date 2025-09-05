Monaco has locked in its Formula 1 future, announcing a new four-year extension that will see the sport continue to visit the Principality for another 10 years.

Monaco held the second official Formula 1 World Championship race back in 1950, and will remain on the calendar until at least 2035 having secured yet another long-term extension.

The Monaco Grand Prix is not going anywhere

Part of the first Formula 1 World Championship and then present every year since 1955, excluding the Covid-hit 2020 season, the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

It’s also one of the most controversial on the calendar.

All too often a processional race, there have been calls for the Monte Carlo street race to be dropped from the calendar.

However, while the racing may not always be the best, it sets the stage for some of the most thrilling laps drivers will ever experience, and fans will ever witness.

Brushing the barriers just metres away from the spectators in a test of mettle for the drivers, Monaco offers excitement that no one other venue can provide.

And drivers and fans will continue to experience it for at least another 10 years.

The Automobile Club of Monaco, in coordination with the Principality of Monaco, has extended with Formula 1 through to 2035, just two years after signing a new six-year extension.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” announced Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality. I would like to say a special thank you to His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”

His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, added: “The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached.

“I can only welcome this renewed commitment, which is testament to our collective success, the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1, and the unique place that Monaco occupies in the international motorsport landscape.”

Ayrton Senna holds the record for the most Monaco Grand Prix wins with six, one more than Michael Schumacher and Graham Hill.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was the most recent winner, taking the chequered flag ahead of local hero Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri.

