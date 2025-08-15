Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a new ‘complication’ for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari as Jeremy Clarkson spots a trend with the weather.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines in double-quick time…

Lewis Hamilton facing Ferrari ‘complication’ as new experiments emerge

Ferrari’s unique engine braking system has emerged as a ‘complication’ in Lewis Hamilton’s bid to adjust to his new team, it has emerged.

Hamilton suffered a strange spin at the recent Belgian Grand Prix, with the incident put down to a combination of new Brembo braking materials and Ferrari’s engine braking.

A report from Italy has also shed light on the various setup experiments Hamilton has been trying in a frantic search for a breakthrough.

Jeremy Clarkson alarmed by F1’s ‘breeze’ problem after Charles Leclerc pole position

Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson says “breeze shouldn’t be a factor in sport” after a change to the conditions helped Charles Leclerc claim Ferrari’s first pole position of the F1 2025 season in Hungary.

Leclerc stunned the dominant McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to secure Ferrari’s first pole of the season at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix.

A change in conditions for Q3 – including a cooling track and a change to the wind speed and direction – was cited as key to the surprise result in Budapest.

McLaren legend Jo Ramirez reveals Lewis Hamilton conversation at Hungarian GP

McLaren icon Jo Ramirez has revealed how he consoled Lewis Hamilton during a challenging weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton repeatedly referred to himself as “useless” after qualifying a distant 12th on a day team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed a rare pole position for Ferrari.

The seven-time World Champion began his career with McLaren in 2007, lifting his first title in 2008.

Mick Schumacher set for split Cadillac F1, WEC role in F1 2026?

Mick Schumacher could leave Alpine’s World Endurance Championship team to replace Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button at the Cadillac-backed Jota outfit.

And the move could see the German secure a reserve driver role with the Cadillac F1 team for the F1 2026 season.

Button revealed last month that he is set to leave Jota at the end of this year due to his busy schedule.

Portuguese Grand Prix eyeing F1 2027 comeback

Formula 1 could return to Portugal from 2027 following comments made by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

There is an appetite locally to see Portimao return to the calendar after the world championship visited twice in 2020 and 2021.

