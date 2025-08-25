Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a 73-word statement by Lewis Hamilton as a former Ferrari driver accuses him of living a “double life” in F1 2025.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton vows to ‘keep going even when it’s difficult’

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to “keep going even when it’s difficult” ahead of the resumption of the F1 2025 season at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The seven-time World Champion has failed to score a podium so far in his first season with Ferrari, with Hamilton struggling to adapt following his high-profile move from Mercedes.

Hamilton briefly raised doubts over his participation in the rest of the F1 2025 campaign in Hungary earlier this month, quipping that he would “hopefully” be back after the summer break.

Former Ferrari driver: Lewis Hamilton living ‘double life’ in F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton is “living a sort of double life” with his performance level no longer matching the status of a seven-time F1 World Champion.

That is the opinion of former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli, who says Hamilton has lost “the smile he had in his eyes.”

Despite being the most statistically successful driver in F1 history, Hamilton has been restricted to just two wins – both of which came in 2024 – over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Jacques Villeneuve: Max Verstappen ‘carried’ Red Bull before ‘it went haywire’

Sky F1 pundit and 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has claimed that Red Bull Racing should be crediting Max Verstappen with its recent championship domination.

And he believes Verstappen “carried” the team to success before “it all went haywire a little bit.”

After four consecutive titles since 2021, Verstappen appears set to be dethroned in 2025. He currently trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 97 points.

Ferrari planning Niki Lauda tribute at Italian Grand Prix?

Ferrari is reportedly planning a ‘double tribute’ at next month’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza to mark 50 years since Niki Lauda’s maiden World Championship triumph.

And it could see the team adopt a retro livery in a nod to the iconic 312T car with which Lauda sealed the title at Ferrari’s home race.

Lauda memorably secured the first of three titles by finishing third at Monza in 1975 as Ferrari team-mate Clay Regazzoni took victory.

What’s your bold prediction for the rest of F1 2025?

Ahead of the resumption of the F1 2025 season, a select group of our writers have put together some bold predictions for the final 10 races.

Who will come out on top in the all-McLaren battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris?

Is there one last twist to come in the driver market? And will Lewis Hamilton finally crack the code at Ferrari?

