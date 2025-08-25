Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been warned there are a number of “bogey tracks” for them on the horizon with F1 returning from the summer break.

The summer shutdown has come and gone as teams head to Zandvoort for the resumption of the F1 2025 season, but home favourite Verstappen and his Red Bull team have been predicted to have a tough time as F1 resumes.

Red Bull predicted for tough run after F1 summer break

Verstappen’s winless streak sits at seven, his longest drought since 2020, having last won at Imola in May – and Jolyon Palmer believes it could be a while yet before the Dutchman is back on the top step.

Looking ahead to the upcoming races, the former Renault driver said there were a number of “bogey tracks” coming up on the schedule.

“I think it should be okay around there,” Palmer said of Red Bull’s pace at Zandvoort on the F1 Nation podcast. “I don’t see it being one of their better tracks. Not like the Silverstone coup of getting on pole position.

“Problem is, when I look at the calendar now for Red Bull, I’m seeing a lot of sort of bogey tracks for them coming up with Monza, with Singapore, and Baku, which sort of played out last year as well.

“The low-speed performance isn’t great on that car. They love the fast stuff and Zandvoort is kind of in the middle of it.

“It’s got a nice flow. It’s got some fast corners, but it’s also got some more fiddly bits, but I think with [it being the] home [race] for Max it’s the better track for them.

“In the next few I would expect him to be in podium contention, but I don’t think he’ll have enough to take on the McLarens this time.”

Verstappen’s home grand prix has typically been a strong venue for him with 2024 representing the first time that another driver – McLaren’s Lando Norris – has won the Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the calendar in 2021.

Palmer suggested that delivering for a supportive crowd will be the expect focus for Verstappen after the summer break.

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

Max Verstappen ‘carried’ Red Bull as Villeneuve delivers ‘haywire’ verdict

Latest Christian Horner lifeline ruled out after Toto Wolff ‘in the sh*t’ admission

“It’s going to be a boost. It just has to be a boost,” Palmer said of the Dutch support.

“The Zandvoort crowd is one of the best in the season. He’ll turn up with a spring in his step.

“And if he thinks that the championship’s lost, which it most surely is, he can turn up to some races and think: ‘Oh, what’s to play for?’

“But, actually, turning up for Max in Zandvoort, he’ll know what’s to play for because the crowd will be raucous.

“If he puts it on pole and wins the race, he’s up against it. But I do think it’s probably the perfect way for Max to come back after the summer break and a tough race in Hungary.

“Just to think: ‘I can still execute a great race.’

“And the crowd, hopefully, will lift him and give him that extra spur to keep pushing for it.”

Read next: Bold predictions as F1 2025 resumes: Hamilton engineer swap, Russell to Red Bull, Colapinto out