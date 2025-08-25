Ferrari is reportedly planning a ‘double tribute’ at next month’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza to mark 50 years since Niki Lauda’s maiden World Championship triumph.

And it could see the team adopt a retro livery in a nod to the iconic 312T car with which Lauda sealed the title at Ferrari’s home race.

Ferrari to stage ‘double’ Niki Lauda tribute at Italian Grand Prix?

The F1 2025 season marks half a century since Lauda claimed the first of his three World Championship titles.

The Austrian driver finished third at Monza on a day Ferrari team-mate Clay Regazzoni took victory, putting Lauda out of reach of Emerson Fittipaldi and Carlos Reutemann.

Lauda went on to add two more titles to his collection, bouncing back from a life-threatening accident in 1976 to win the championship in 1977 before securing a third crown with McLaren in 1984.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Lauda, who died in May 2019, had a productive post-racing career and held senior positions at the Ferrari, Jaguar and Mercedes teams.

He formed a close bond with Lewis Hamilton, the current Ferrari driver and seven-time World Champion, at Mercedes.

Hamilton competed at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, the first race held after Lauda’s death, with a helmet design in tribute to the Ferrari icon.

A report by respected Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed that Ferrari is planning a special ‘double tribute’ at Monza in honour of Lauda’s maiden title triumph.

Although details are scarce at this stage, it is possible that the team could adopt a retro look – including a change to the car livery and team kit – for the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Ferrari told the tale of Lauda’s 1975 success on social media during F1’s summer break, offering a retrospective commentary of that year’s Italian Grand Prix with a series of posts on Instagram.

The team concluded its commentary with a clip featuring Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc with the accompanying caption: “Monza 2025: Coming soon.”

Leclerc, a two-time winner of the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari, says in the video: “When I got to Monza, it was different.”

Hamilton, who will participate in his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver next month, adds: “The tifosi are just… you see them there in the biggest and fullest force.

“It’s such a privilege and an honour to be able to be racing for this team.”

More on Ferrari F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Charles Leclerc news

Ferrari has adopted a number of alternative liveries at Monza in recent years, adding a splash of yellow in 2022 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the car company.

A similar effort appeared in 2023 in a nod to Ferrari’s victory at the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours, 50 years after the Scuderia’s last factory appearance at the endurance classic.

Ferrari stopped short of tweaking its livery for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, with Leclerc and Hamilton’s predecessor Carlos Sainz instead wearing black overalls and race helmets to celebrate the impact of carbon fibre on F1.

Ferrari adopted a special livery at this year’s Miami Grand Prix in collaboration with title partner Hewlett Packard.

Read next: Bold predictions as F1 2025 resumes: Hamilton engineer swap, Russell to Red Bull, Colapinto out