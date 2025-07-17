Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a new theory from a Max Verstappen insider on Red Bull’s decision to sack Christian Horner as Sebastian Vettel makes a major announcement.

Let’s dive into the day’s main F1 headlines…

Interview: Graeme Lowdon remembers Jules Bianchi

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon has shared his memories of the late Jules Bianchi.

Thursday (July 17) marked the 10th anniversary of Bianchi’s death following an accident at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Lowdon, who now acts as team principal of the incoming Cadillac F1 team, has shared his memories of that terrible time and a talent taken too soon.

Fresh Alpine doubts as Renault share price drops by 20 per cent

A damning week for Renault Group on the stock market has seen the automaker shed almost 20 per cent of its share price following an earnings downgrade warning.

Renault is the majority shareholder of the Alpine Formula 1 team which claims the turbulence being experienced at Group level has had no impact on the organisation.

Alpine currently sit bottom of the F1 2025 Constructors’ standings with just 19 points on the board so far.

Christian Horner sack theory denied by Max Verstappen insider

Nelson Piquet Jr, Max Verstappen’s brother in law, has denied that the Red Bull driver’s entourage were behind the sacking of Christian Horner.

Horner was ‘released’ by Red Bull last week after more than 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes team.

Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 pundit who is known to have a close relationship with Horner, claimed that ‘Team Verstappen’ played a “key role” in Horner’s departure.

Sebastian Vettel abandons F1 comeback dream

Former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has announced that he has abandoned his hopes of an F1 comeback.

Vettel, the four-time World Champion, has been persistently linked with a sensational return to F1 since his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old declared: “Formula 1 is over.”

Max Verstappen tipped to be ‘wowed’ by Mercedes F1 2026 promise

Max Verstappen will be left “wowed” by the “little gold nugget” of having the car to beat at Mercedes in the F1 2026 season.

That is the claim of Johnny Herbert, who believes Mercedes’ plans for F1’s new regulations will convince Verstappen to leave Red Bull.

A report earlier this week claimed that Ola Kallenius, the Mercedes chief executive, has given the green light to Verstappen’s proposed move to Mercedes for F1 2026.

