Sebastian Vettel has declared “Formula 1 is over”, the four-time World Champion conceding that the space should rather be left open for a young talent.

Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, with his decision a surprise to many in the paddock as he was only 35 at the time.

Sebastian Vettel: Formula 1 is over

Vettel won four Drivers’ Championship titles and 53 Grands Prix during his 15 years on the grid, the bulk of his success coming during his six seasons with Red Bull.

Leaving the team in 2015 to join Ferrari, the German wasn’t able to repeat that success as he twice fell short in a period of Mercedes dominance.

He spent his last two years on the grid with Aston Martin but it was a trying time as he managed just one podium.

Walking away from Formula 1, he refused to close the door on a potential comeback, and last year was linked to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes seat after the Briton announced he was off to Ferrari.

Where does Sebastian Vettel rank in key F1 records?

👉F1 records: The drivers with the longest points-scoring streaks in history

👉F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

According to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, Vettel also “repeatedly enquired” about the possibility of replacing Sergio Perez.

Neither happened, and today Vettel accepts that his chances of making a comeback are officially over.

“Formula 1 is over,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “At some point, the time is ripe to leave the field to others.

“You can see that with the rookies. I think it’s good that a whole batch has now been replaced. This is not a vote against the old, but one for the young.

“I didn’t use to care back then which of the established drivers was no longer driving. The main thing was that I was allowed to drive.”

But just because the Formula 1 door has been shut, that doesn’t mean he won’t try his hand in another series.

Vettel expressed an interest in the World Endurance Championship having already tested a Porsche 963 Hypercar during a 36-hour endurance test for Porsche Penske Motorsport in Spain last year.

Saying he “did not want to rule out” racing in WEC, he added: “In motorsport, it’s hard to say: I only drive half of the races. The WEC would actually be a good fit with its eight races, which are also staggered differently than Formula 1.

“It’s always a question of how intensively you want to do something. For me, it has always been the case that I want to do it right when I get involved in something. Just a little bit of driving is not for me.”

But while his days behind the wheel, at least in Formula 1, are over, that doesn’t mean Vettel won’t be back in the paddock.

The 38-year-old has been talking with Marko about the possibility of stepping into his role when the 82-year-old eventually leaves his role as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor.

“There have been a few headlines now. I still get on very well with Helmut, and we are also in exchange on the topic,” sport.de quotes Vettel as having told ORF podcast, ‘Sport am Sonntag’.

He went on to say the talks were “not yet intense and in-depth, but it may be something that can play a role. In what form remains to be seen.”

Marko would be happy to have Vettel as his successor.

“That was an idea of ​​mine,” he told OE24 earlier this year, “but it’s not ready for a decision; we’re still a long way from that.

“I don’t know who wants to retire me at the end of the year. I certainly don’t plan to do that yet: if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Read next: Jules Bianchi remembered: ‘The conditions were much worse than they looked’