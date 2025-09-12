MotoE, the all-electric version of MotoGP motorcycle racing, will enter a ‘hiatus’ at the end of the 2025 season, it has been announced.

It comes amid a shortage of fan engagement and a lack of momentum in the electric motorcycle market.

MotoE dropped over lack of fan interest, changing motorcycle market

MotoE, effectively the motorcycle equivalent of the all-electric Formula E single-seater series, was launched as a MotoGP support category in 2019, joining the calendar at select races each season.

The electric series was blighted by problems from its earliest days, with a fire at a Jerez test in March 2019 destroying all 18 bikes and resulting in a delay to the start of its inaugural season.

With MotoE failing to capture the imagination of spectators, it has been announced that the category will be suspended at the end of this season.

A joint statement by the FIM and MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports read: “MotoGP listens closely to fans – present and future – to deliver what best resonates within the sports and entertainment ecosystem, as well as consulting closely with the motorcycle industry and key stakeholders.

“MotoE has not been able to gain sufficient traction within our fanbase during its seven seasons of competition, during which time the electric performance motorcycle market has not developed as expected.

“The motorcycle industry has increasingly pivoted towards the development of even more efficient combustion engines, alongside the use of non-fossil fuels.

“MotoGP fuels will become 100% non-fossil from 2027, increasing from a minimum of 40% non-fossil from 2024, matching the direction of the industry and serving as a clear statement of our commitment towards Racing for the Future.

“MotoGP and the FIM will continue to monitor and consult the direction of the industry to ensure the sport remains at the forefront of innovation.

“MotoE will be reconsidered should the relevance of electric motorcycles – or any other alternative sustainable technology – increase in the future.”

Jorge Viegas, the resident of the FIM said: “Today we announce the suspension of the FIM MotoE World Championship as from the end of this season.

“In fact, and despite all the best efforts to promote this innovative category together with Dorna, the truth is that we haven’t reached our objectives, nor has the industry associated with performance electric bikes.

“The racing has been really fantastic and I would like to thank all the riders and teams that have competed in MotoE, and of course Dorna.

“Together we look to the future and are ready to embrace any new innovations and technologies.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, the chief executive of Dorna Sports, added: “MotoE has delivered some incredible on-track action and crowned champions and winners, playing a valuable role in MotoGP’s mission to innovate, fearlessly, and never shy away from staging something new.

“As we continuously strive for innovation on and off track, we must be equally unafraid of listening to our fanbase and the new audiences we seek to connect with, and observe market development.

“In doing so, together with the FIM, we have decided that the time is right to put MotoE on hiatus at the end of this season.

“We would like to thank all the riders and teams, Ducati, our partners and all the personnel who have made MotoE a reality since its inception in 2019.

“Thank you for joining us on this valuable journey.”

