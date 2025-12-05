2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Yas Marina)

Lando Norris topped Free Practice 2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to continue the pace he’d shown during the first session earlier in the day.

Norris headed Max Verstappen and George Russell in the second 60-minute session, the first session of the weekend to be held under lights.

Norris in box seat for maiden title after strong practice pace

While Norris will be buoyed by the result, his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri snatched a brake on his final flying lap to end the session only 11th fastest.

The Australian, third in the championship and in with a shot of a maiden title this weekend, trailed his teammate and title rival Norris by 0.68s at the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen had no such issues, though was still 0.363s away from Norris, with George Russell all but matching the McLaren in terms of race pace.

Oliver Bearman was left impressed by the pace of his Haas to sit fifth, ahead of the Sauber pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The came Isack Hadjar in the first Red Bull, followed by Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso to round out the 10.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 2 results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:23.083

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:23.446 (+ 0.363)

3. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:23.462 (+ 0.379)

4. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:23.501 (+ 0.418)

5. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:23.550 (+ 0.467)

6. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:23.570 (+ 0.487)

7. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:23.657 (+ 0.574)

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:23.658 (+ 0.575)

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:23.708 (+ 0.625)

10. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:23.750 (+ 0.667)

11. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:23.763 (+ 0.68)

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:23.832 (+ 0.749)

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:23.872 (+ 0.789)

14. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:23.939 (+ 0.856)

15. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:23.950 (+ 0.867)

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:23.958 (+ 0.875)

17. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:24.303 (+ 1.22)

18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:24.474 (+ 1.391)

19. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:24.771 (+ 1.688)

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:24.963 (+ 1.88)