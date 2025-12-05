F1 LIVE: FP2 as it happens under the lights at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The next F1 live action of the weekend sees many drivers return to their cockpits to take part in FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
After a swathe of rookies took to the circuit in FP1 earlier in the day, it’s back to business as usual as we prepare for qualifying and race simulations.
F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
This FP2 session will take place in the representative day-night conditions we can expect on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with the teams set to take the opportunity to refine their long-run and one-lap pace.
Follow all the action from Yas Marina with our live blog: