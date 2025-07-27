2025 Belgian Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Spa-Francorchamps)

Championship leader Oscar Piastri snagged victory at a much-delayed Belgian Grand Prix, bypassing pole-sitting team-mate Lando Norris on the first racing lap of the day.

These are the full F1 results for the Formula 1 race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 results: 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

Race day dawned in Spa with heavy clouds and plenty of rain, resulting in a red flag after the formation lap made it clear that there was plenty of spray and low visibility.

Several drivers were poised for a pit-lane start – Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli, and Fernando Alonso — leaving just 16 cars on the starting grid. However, after an 80-minute red-flag period, the race started with four laps behind the Safety Car, with all 20 cars in tow, followed by a rolling start.

Heading into Lap 5, the field went green and overtaking was allowed; Oscar Piastri hounded polesitter Lando Norris and bypassed him after Eau Rouge. On Lap 6, George Russell made a move on Alex Albon to take sixth, then began mounting a challenge on Max Verstappen, who was hounding Charles Leclerc in third.

More tech analysis from the Belgian Grand Prix:

👉 Tech analysis: Red Bull throw kitchen sink at RB21 in bid to catch McLaren

👉 Uncovered: McLaren’s subtle change that yielded big performance gains

Lewis Hamilton made the first pit stop, coming in on Lap 12 for the move to slick tyres, while the frontrunners pitted shortly after.

Race leader Piastri came in on Lap 13 as DRS was enabled. He opted for mediums while team-mate Norris moved onto hards a lap later, with both drivers being informed that they’d be tasked with racing through to the chequered flag.

What followed was a fairly processional Grand Prix, characterised by major gaps or DRS trains separating drivers, many of whom only pitted once, offset against a tense strategic battle between the McLaren pair.

Ultimately, Piastri’s move on the start proved to be the move of the race; he took another victory on the season to further extend his championship lead.

2025 Belgian Grand Prix — Official F1 results (Spa-Francorchamps)

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | +3.415s

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +20.185s

4. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +21.731s

5. George Russell | Mercedes | +34.863s

6. Alex Albon | Williams | +39.926s

7. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +40.679s

8. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +52.033s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +56.434s

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +72.714s

11. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +73.145s

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +73.628s

13. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +75.395s

14. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +79.831s

15. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +86.063s

16. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +86.721s

17. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +87.924s

18. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +92.024s

19. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +95.250s

20. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +1L

FULL REPORT: Belgian GP: Piastri sees off Norris in tense McLaren strategy game after rain delay