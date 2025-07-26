2025 Belgian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Spa-Francorchamps)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the F1 2025 season at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Lando Norris of McLaren will start the race from the head of the field, right alongside teammate Oscar Piastri.

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying F1 results: Q3

Yet again, the McLaren duo set the pace for the field in the early stages of Q3, with Lando Norris leading and Oscar Piastri just behind him.

Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris faced some minor issues during their final flying lap in Q3, but that didn’t stop the Briton from setting a monster lap that even his teammate couldn’t best. He’ll start from pole for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Your top 10 for the Belgian Grand Prix starting grid:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:40.562

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.085s

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.338s

4. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.341s

5. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.639s

6. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.698s

7. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +0.722s

8. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.748s

9. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.766s

10. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +1.825s

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying F1 results: Q2

After the shock departure of Lewis Hamilton in Q1, the Ferrari driver remained in his car waiting to see if there’d be an overturning of the verdict — but it wasn’t to be.

Max Verstappen set an early pace, but the McLarens soon took over the top of the charts.

Oliver Bearman nearly got sideways heading into Pouhon but managed to save his Haas before heading back into the pits to swap on some new rubber.

Knocked out in this session were Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, and Carlos Sainz.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in this session:



1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 1:40.626

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | +0.089s

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.325s

4. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.458s

5. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +0.619s

6. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.628s

7. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.655s

8. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.671s

9. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.879s

10. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.789s

11. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +0.899s

12. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.991s

13. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.007s

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +1.081s

15. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +1.132s

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying F1 results: Q1

Cloudy skies greeted the Formula 1 field in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, with some argy-bargy taking place in the pit lane as Lance Stroll drove over Nico Hulkenberg’s front wing as the Sauber driver attempted to sneak into the queue.

The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were the first drivers to put a time on the board during the first qualifying session, using old softs. A slew of other drivers snagged provisional pole, but the McLarens ultimately regained that time on the top of the timing sheets.

Lewis Hamilton had a shock when his flying lap was deleted, dropping him into the knock-out zone alongside Franco Colapinto, Kimi Antonelli, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in this session:



1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:41.010

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.191s

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.324s

4. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.562s

5. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +0.607s

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.625s

7. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +0.681s

8. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.738s

9. Alex Albon | Williams | +0.762s

10. George Russell | Mercedes | +0.774s

11. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +0.790s

12. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +0.830s

13. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +0.834s

14. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +0.874s

15. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +0.898s

16. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.929s

17. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +1.012s

18. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +1.129s

19. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +1.375s

20. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +1.492s

