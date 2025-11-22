Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 – Qualifying F1 results (Las Vegas Strip)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 22th round of the F1 2025 season.
Qualifying is underway at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 results: Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025
This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:53.144
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.314
3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.595
4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.272
5 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.288
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.400
7 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.411
8 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.491
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.670
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.684
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.703
12 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.729
13 Lando Norris McLaren +2.329
14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2.469
15 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.872
16 Alexander Albon Williams +3.076
17 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +3.170
18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +3.530
19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +3.654
20 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +3.971
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results
TBC
Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results
TBC