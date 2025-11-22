Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 – Qualifying F1 results (Las Vegas Strip)

Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 22th round of the F1 2025 season.

Qualifying is underway at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 results: Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025

This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:53.144

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.314

3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.595

4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.272

5 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.288

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.400

7 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.411

8 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.491

9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.670

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.684

11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.703

12 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.729

13 Lando Norris McLaren +2.329

14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +2.469

15 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.872

16 Alexander Albon Williams +3.076

17 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +3.170

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +3.530

19 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +3.654

20 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +3.971

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q2 results

TBC

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying 2025: Q3 results

TBC