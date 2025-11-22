Mercedes at risk of double DSQ as FIA launches Las Vegas Grand Prix investigation

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are at risk of a penalty after the FIA launched an investigation over a potential infringement in Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying.

A note by FIA technical Jo Bauer noted that Mercedes had still not submitted a set-up sheet for both cars for qualifying.

Mercedes under investigation by FIA over Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying breach

Bauer wrote: “At 20:12 the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team still had not submitted the set-up sheets for both of their cars.

“As this is not in compliance with SR Article 40.1 of the 2025 Formula One Sporting Regulations, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Article 40.1 in the sporting regulations reads: “Each Competitor must provide the Technical Delegate with a suspension set-up sheet for both of their cars before each of them leaves the pit lane for the first time during the sprint qualifying session and the qualifying session.”

Russell and Antonelli are both required to visit the stewards at 2145 local time in Las Vegas.

Russell, the 2024 winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, qualified fourth in a rain-affected qualifying session as McLaren driver Lando Norris secured a third consecutive pole position.

Antonelli, meanwhile, fell in the first stage of qualifying and is due to start 17th as it stands.

