Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes George Russell reflecting on a “bankruptcy” scare during his Williams career as McLaren boss Zak Brown renews his criticism of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

With Mercedes boss Toto Wolff fearing the “ship has sailed” for Verstappen’s F1 2025 title hopes, and Jenson Button doubling down on his criticism of John Elkann’s recent comments about Ferrari, here’s today’s roundup…

George Russell: Williams ‘on the verge of bankruptcy’ in 2019

Mercedes driver George Russell has claimed that Williams was “on the verge of bankruptcy” when he made his F1 debut with the team at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

And he reckons his first points finish for the team, achieved in Hungary more than two years later, was the difference between “survival and no survival” for the Grove-based outfit.

Russell spent three years with Williams before joining Mercedes in 2022.

Read more: Williams ‘on the verge of bankruptcy’ as George Russell relives ‘survival’ mission

Zak Brown: Red Bull ‘subservient’ and ‘afraid’ of Max Verstappen

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has claimed that “everyone seems to be afraid” of Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

And he believes the four-time world champion has turned Red Bull into his “own little empire” where the team is “subservient to him.”

Brown has been a vocal critic of Verstappen and Red Bull over recent years.

Read more: ‘Subservient’ Red Bull ‘afraid’ as Zak Brown weighs in on ‘Max Verstappen rule’

Toto Wolff: ‘Ship has sailed’ for Max Verstappen’s F1 2025 title hopes

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, fears “that ship has sailed” when it comes to Max Verstappen’s F1 2025 title hopes.

And he reckons Lando Norris has a “very, very solid” advantage entering the final three races as he holds a 24-point lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen sits 49 points behind the championship leader ahead of the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Max Verstappen at centre of blunt ‘ship has sailed’ Toto Wolff assessment

Jenson Button doubles down on John Elkann criticism after Hamilton and Leclerc rebuked

John Elkann, the Ferrari chairman, should “just go and have a chat” with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc rather than criticising the pair in public.

That is the claim of Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion and Sky F1 pundit, who was left unimpressed by Elkann’s comments after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Elkann said that Hamilton and Leclerc should “focus on driving” and “talk less” following a disastrous weekend for Ferrari at Interlagos.

Read more: Button gives fresh advice to Ferrari boss after ‘lead by example’ jab

No F1 2026 video game as EA Sports confirms change of plan

EA Sports, the creator of the F1 video game franchise, has confirmed that there will be no new release to coincide with the F1 2026 season.

Instead, players of the current F1 25 game will be able to purchase a premium content update in 2026.

The strategic move will allow EA to produce an all-new game for the 2027 season.

Read more: EA pulls the plug on official F1 game as hiatus announced for 2026