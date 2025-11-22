Carlos Sainz could lose his third place on the grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the FIA launched an investigation into an incident between the Williams driver and Lance Stroll.

Sainz has enjoyed an impressive second half of the F1 2025 season with Williams, claiming the team’s first podium finish since 2021 by finishing third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku in September.

Carlos Sainz at risk of penalty as FIA investigates Lance Stroll incident at Las Vegas GP

The former Ferrari driver followed that up weeks later by equalling the result in the sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.

Sainz excelled in a rain-affected qualifying session in Las Vegas to secure third on the grid behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

However, the Williams man faces a penalty for allegedly rejoining the track in an unsafe manner in the early stages of Q1 in Nevada.

Sainz headed down the escape road after a mistake into Turn 5, the 90-degree right hander, in tricky conditions.

He rejoined as Stroll’s Aston Martin arrived on the scene, with the pair coming close to making contact.

Sainz and Stroll are both required to visit the stewards at 2125 local time in Las Vegas.

