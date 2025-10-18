2025 US Grand Prix – Sprint F1 results (Circuit of The Americas)

Max Verstappen took victory in a truly chaotic Sprint race ahead of the 2025 United States Grand Prix, which saw both McLaren drivers eliminated from the running at the first corner.

These are the full F1 results for the Sprint at the 2025 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

F1 results: US Grand Prix Sprint

It was a chaotic start for the sprint race; Max Verstappen got the jump when the lights went out for the 19-lap event, but the rest of the field bunched up behind him.

Oscar Piastri had a strong start but dropped back heading into Turn 1, sharply turning into the corner. Unfortunately, the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg was there battling with the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. Piastri and Hulkenberg collided, which launched Piastri into Norris.

Both McLarens abandoned their cars beside the track, and Alonso also retired. Yuki Tsunoda’s strong launch up the inside of the grid mean that he drove over Hulkenberg’s front wing. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton reported debris on the track from T1 to T1.

The safety car came in heading into Lap 6. Verstappen led the field to green once again, with a calm and dispersed restart from the remaining cars.

On Lap 8, George Russell made a late dive on the inside of Verstappen at T12, locking up a bit and pushing both drivers wide. They avoided contact, and they retained their positions. The gap soon exceeded DRS range.

Further down the field, Lewis Hamilton overtook Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for fourth.

On Lap 16, Lance Stroll made a bold dive up the inside of Oliver Bearman, with the Aston Martin striking the Haas and knocking both cars out of the race at Turn 1.

With his victory, Max Verstappen carved eight more points out of his gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri, for a total of 281 points — or, just 55 away from the lead. It’s his 13th sprint victory.

With just a few hours before qualifying, it’ll be a busy time in the garage as many teams make major repairs.

