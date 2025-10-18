F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 US Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen made it a Sprint and Grand Prix pole double at the United States Grand Prix, as he continues his championship recovery mission.

Verstappen will be joined by Lando Norris on the front row, while Drivers’ Championship leader Oscar Piastri suffered a fresh setback as he failed to qualify in the top five for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

2025 United States Grand Prix starting grid

An improved qualifying for Ferrari sees Charles Leclerc third on the grid. He will have George Russell – armed with his fresh Mercedes contract – for company on the second row.

Lewis Hamilton in the sister Ferrari launches from fifth, while it is P6 only on the grid for Piastri, as he battles to avoid further damage being inflicted upon his title charge.

Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso complete the top 10 on the United States Grand Prix grid.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg will lead the charge to break into the points from 11th on the grid. He is joined by Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson on the sixth row.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly in the Alpine follow. Gasly’s teammate Franco Colapinto will launch from 15th, ahead of Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas’ Esteban Ocon.

Alex Albon from Williams is 18th, while Lance Stroll is 19th, serving a five-place grid penalty for wiping out Ocon in the Sprint. Isack Hadjar brings up the rear, having crashed out in the opening minutes of qualifying.

