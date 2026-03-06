2026 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Albert Park)

Charles Leclerc headed a Ferrari one-two from Lewis Hamilton in the opening hour of practice ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Hamilton featured towards the top of the timesheets throughout the session, with Max Verstappen third fastest as Aston Martin logged just three laps across both its cars.

It was an awkward start to the session, with Aston Martin confirming a power unit issue would prevent Fernando Alonso from taking part, while Oscar Piastri suffered a loss of power and Arvid Lindblad stopped as he exited the pit lane.

The latter two were promptly resolved, Lindblad by virtue of the Virtual Safety Car as marshals wheeled it back into the pits, allowing meaningful running to begin in earnest.

Max Verstappen set the early running but was quickly usurped by Charles Leclerc through the middle part of the session.

Verstappen then logged a 1:20.789s to top proceedings by 0.04s with 15 minutes to go, with Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull holding third.

Moments later, Lewis Hamilton rose from fourth with a 1:20.736s just before the Virtual Safety Car was deployed when Alex Albon’s Williams suffered an apparent hydraulic failure.

Aston Martin cut its session short; while Alonso never ventured out, Lance Stroll logged only three timed laps – not of them at racing speed – before his session was called off.

At McLaren, Lando Norris climbed out of his McLaren midway through the hour, leaving him down the order.

The session ended with Leclerc ultimately besting Hamilton by 0.469s with Verstappen third best less than a tenth slower.

Hadjar was fourth while Lindblad began his F1 career with fifth in the opening practice hour.

Oscar Piastri was sixth fastest with a late lap ahead of George Russell in the leading Mercedes, one place up from Kimi Antonelli. Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the Top 10 for Audi.

F1 2026 Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:20.267

2. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:20.736

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1:20.789

4. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 1:21.087

5. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:21.313

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:21.342

7. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:21.371

8. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:21.376

9. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:21.696

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:21.969

11. Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, 1:22.161

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:22.323

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:22.613

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, 1:22.682

15. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:23.130

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:23.325

17. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:24.022

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:24.035

19. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:24.391

20. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:24.620

21. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:50.334

22. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

