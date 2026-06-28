Full F1 results from the Austrian GP as George Russell won his second race of the season from Max Verstappen in second narrowly ahead of Kimi Antonelli third.

Russell led the race from pole and saw off an early challenge from Lewis Hamilton and late pressure from Verstappen, while Ferrari faded in the second half of the race.

Full F1 results from the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring

Pos Driver Team Laps/Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes 71 Laps 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.611 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.986 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +21.809 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +26.393 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +29.399 7 Lando Norris McLaren +31.505 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +45.659 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1L 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1L 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1L 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1L 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1L 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1L 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +2L 17 Alex Albon Williams +2L 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3L DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin +26L DNF Carlos Sainz Williams +48L DNF Sergio Perez Cadillac +67L DNF Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +69L

Austrian Grand Prix: Key Retirements and Incidents

Both Cadillac drivers were early retirements with brake issues for both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

They were joined on the sidelines by Carlos Sainz when his Williams suffered a suspected electrical issue, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.

In the other Williams, Alex Albon was noted for a potential yellow flag infringement, an incident that will be investigated post-race.

Officials also took note of Fernando Alonso after he was caught speeding in pit lane, handing the Aston Martin driver a five-second penalty.

After 47 laps, as ERS issue prompted Aston Martin to call in Lance Stroll and retire the Canadian from 19th and last at the time, entering the pits as Lando Norris dived in for his second scheduled stop.

The McLaren driver passed Stroll as they approached the pit lane speed limit line before travelling through the slow lane and into his pit box.

On Lap 53, Albon clouted the apex marker at Turn 3, dislodging it to trigger a brief Virtual Safety Car as officials retrieved it off the racing line.

Read the full Austrian Grand Prix race report here.

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