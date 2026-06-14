F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix – Hamilton claims first Ferrari win, agony for Antonelli

Full F1 results from the Barcelona GP as Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win for Ferrari ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris.

Hamilton enjoyed strong pace and a dash of luck with a well-time Virtual Safety Car as championship leader Kimi Antonelli was forced out with reliability issues in his Mercedes just four laps from the chequered flag.

Full F1 results from the Barcelona Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Pos Driver Team Laps/Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 66 Laps 2 George Russell Mercedes +19.561 3 Lando Norris McLaren +23.719 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +40.497 5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +58.661 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1L 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1L 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1L 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1L 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1L 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2L 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +2L 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +2L 14 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3L 15 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +4L 16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +5L 17 Oliver Bearman Haas +6L Alex Albon Williams +11L Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Retired Nico Hulkenberg Audi Retired Valtteri Bottas Cadillac Retired Lance Stroll Aston Martin Retired

Barcelona Grand Prix: Key Retirements and Incidents

Lance Stroll pulled into the pits to retire his Aston Martin after six laps to become the first retirement of the race with a suspected gearbox issue.

After 16 laps, Valtteri Bottas was called into the pits to retire his Cadillac, a precautionary move by the squad for an undisclosed problem.

Nico Hulkenberg was next out after 29 laps as he pulled into the pits in his Audi, the power unit encountering a problem and refusing to refire.

Alex Albon pitted his Williams for a loose camera after 34 laps, the team fixing that and sending him back into the race as a test session.

On Lap 41, Fernando Alonso rolled to a halt with a battery issue in his Aston Martin, drawing the Virtual Safety Car in what was a race-defining moment.

Under the VSC, Lewis Hamilton dived into the pit lane for this third and final pit stop, giving him track position and the race lead heading into the final stanza of the race.

With just four laps remaining, there was late drama for Kimi Antonelli who retired just moments after elbowing his way by George Russell for second place, his engine sounding horrible.

Moments later, a power steering issue for Charles Leclerc saw the Ferrari driver first off the road, and then out of the race as he toured back to the pits.

Read our full Barcelona GP race report here.

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