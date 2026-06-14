Williams faces a double post-race investigation by FIA stewards in the wake of the Barcelona GP.

Both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were flagged for start infringements ahead of the 66-lap race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with officials reviewing the incidents after Lewis Hamilton claimed victory.

Williams face double FIA investigation after Barcelona grid breach

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

According to the stewards’ document, both Williams cars were alleged to have breached Article B5.5.5 of the F1 regulations.

That Article mandates that all team personnel must leave the grid, along with any equipment, ahead of the 15 second signal.

It proved a difficult race for Williams, following on from a troubled progression through the weekend.

Midway through proceedings, Albon was forced into the pits when his Formula One Management-provided camera worked loose.

That forced him into the pits as a safety consideration where the housing was fixed and he was sent back into the race.

However, having lost several laps in the process, the team treated the remainder of the race as a test session.

Sainz fared slightly better, seeing the chequered flag two laps down in 12th of the 14 cars classified at the finish line.

This story will be updated

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!