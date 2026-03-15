Kimi Antonelli has won the Chinese Grand Prix, his first ever F1 win, ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

It was a commanding performance from the young Italian, who converted a maiden pole to victory, with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium.

Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese Grand Prix in maiden F1 triumph

McLaren endured a disastrous day, with neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri making the start. The pair were joined in pit lane by Alex Albon and Gabriel Bortoleto who also failed to start.

A more considered start to the race was sparked into life by a Safety Car for Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, which suffered a battery-related issue.

That saw some head to the pits and others stay out, jumbling the pack and leading to a three-way fight for second behind Antonelli.

Russell eventually broke free and pulled clear, leaving Hamilton and Leclerc to scrap over the final podium place.

Hamilton gained the upper hand in the intra-Ferrari battle, but none could touch Antonelli, who won by more than five seconds after 56 laps of racing in Shanghai.

Full Results: Chinese Grand Prix

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2. George Russell, Mercedes, +5.515

3. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +25.267

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +28.894

5. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +57.268

6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +59.647

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +1:20.588

8. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, +1:27.247

9. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +1 L

10. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1 L

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, +1 L

12. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, +1 L

13. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, +1 L

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +1 L

15. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, +1 L

16. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, DNF

17. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, DNF

18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, DNF

19. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, DNS

20. Lando Norris, McLaren, DNS

21. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, DNS

22. Alex Albon, Williams, DNS