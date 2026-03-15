McLaren driver Lando Norris revealed he found out in the lead-up to the race that he had an issue on his car, which ultimately ruled him out in China.

Both Norris and Oscar Piastri registered a DNS in Shanghai, the first time since McLaren failed to qualify for the 1983 Monaco Grand Prix that neither McLaren featured on the grid before a race.

Lando Norris explains McLaren power unit issue behind Chinese Grand Prix DNS

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The team has since confirmed that both drivers suffered different electrical issues that prevented their race from happening on Sunday, with Piastri in particular registering two DNS’ in a row.

For Norris, he opted to let his team get on with their necessary work before climbing into the car, but confirmed the electrical problem was power unit-related, which meant his MCL40 would not start at all – making it his first DNS in Formula 1.

“I don’t know how long it’s been going on for, honestly,” Norris said upon climbing out of the car.

“Sometimes it’s better to leave the [team] to crack on and things, but I found out probably 20 minutes before I was meant to go out of the garage, but I think they had been working at things for a little while already.

“Some electrical issue with the power unit, and therefore can’t even start it. So yeah, a shame. My first non-start in F1 which is sad, and even worse, that it’s a did not start with Oscar as well. So yeah, not the best day for us.

More reaction to the Chinese Grand Prix

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“I’m just disappointed. That’s all. I’m disappointed I didn’t get to go and do my job today, so I’m frustrated for the whole team.

“It’s not just me, you know, all of the mechanics, everyone puts a lot of work into things, and it’s just a complicated bit of kit.

“There’s a lot of new things, and, of course, some new issues that we’re still finding out at times. So for everyone in the garage, they’re disappointed we couldn’t get a car out on track today, and they’ll work hard to try and fix it.”

Norris admitted that he tried sticking around in the garage to see if a fix was available to allow McLaren to enter the race, but there was nothing doing on this occasion.

“We even stayed in for the first couple of laps, just in case there was a red [flag] or something, and luck turned our way, but it didn’t,” he said.

“It was just, we’d rather be ready to go in case something magically appeared and started working, but not today.”

Reigning champion Norris still sits sixth in the early Drivers’ standings, but already has a 36-point deficit to early leader George Russell.

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