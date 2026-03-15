Fernando Alonso retired from the Chinese Grand Prix due to discomfort in the vibrating Aston Martin. Untelevised footage shed further light on Alonso’s struggles.

Alonso could be seen taking his hands off the steering wheel and giving them a shake at various parts of the Shanghai circuit, ahead of retiring from the race. Teammate Lance Stroll came to a stop earlier in the event.

Fernando Alonso shakes hands in Aston Martin cockpit before Chinese Grand Prix retirement

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Aston Martin and new engine ally Honda continue to work through teething issues at the start of this partnership. A critical issue, one which Honda wants to address before its home race at Suzuka, is its engine vibration issues.

“This is not the best feeling driving with this level of vibration,” Alonso told PlanetF1.com and others at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“I think Honda thinks the vibrations on the battery are really reduced since Bahrain with some of the modifications, but that didn’t happen to the chassis yet because they need to isolate the battery in a different way.

“I think it will take a little bit more time but we try to do our best and to do as many laps as possible to help the team.”

The vibrations remained problematic in China. Aston Martin credited it as the reason for Alonso’s retirement from the Grand Prix.

Footage has since emerged from Alonso’s Aston Martin AMR26 onboard camera – footage which was not picked up on the world feed – which offers a clear insight into the vibration issues which Alonso was battling with.

The subtle shaking of the camera was an indication of the vibrations, as was the moment that Alonso was seen removing his hands from the steering wheel down the main straight, approach to the back straight, and before Turn 7, giving them a shake each time as he did.

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It was ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that Aston Martin team principal, Adrian Newey, claimed that Alonso and Stroll feared a risk of permanent nerve damage from sustained lapping in the Aston Martin AMR26.

Paddock sources played down the possibility that Aston Martin’s drivers actually risk permanent damage from extended stints in the AMR26. The suggestion was that such claims are a means of keeping the pressure up on Honda to improve its driveability and reliability.

Stroll retired from the Chinese GP after nine laps with a suspected battery issue, while Alonso did 32 before returning to the garage to end his discomfort with the vibrations.

Aston Martin and Honda now has a free weekend to work on the chassis and power unit respectively, before returning to action at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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