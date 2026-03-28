Kimi Antonelli holds the advantage ahead of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix after he topped the final practice session in Suzuka.

Antonelli headed George Russell and Charles Leclerc at the end of the Saturday-morning session, the Ferrari driver almost nine-tenths off the outright pace.

Kimi Antonelli heads Mercedes one-two as McLaren works miracle for Lando Norris

Disaster struck Lando Norris before the session even began as McLaren detected a battery issue in his car.

McLaren worked a minor miracle to complete a battery change for Norris to emerged with 22 minutes remaining, affording him the chance to bank valuable laps prior to qualifying as he ended up sixth.

Oscar Piastri was fifth best, while Lewis Hamilton appeared to ave a more settled car to be fifth-best.

Further back, both Audi drivers found themselves in the top 10 to highlight themselves as strong Q3 contenders come qualifying.

Japanese GP Results: Free Practice 3

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:29.362

2. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:29.616 (+0.254)

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:30.229 (+0.867)

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:30.364 (+1.002)

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:30.383 (+1.021)

6. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:30.600 (+1.238)

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, 1:30.658 (+1.296)

8. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:30.910 (+1.548)

9. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, 1:31.000 (+1.638)

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:31.082 (+1.72)

11. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, 1:31.094 (+1.732)

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:31.097 (+1.735)

13. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, 1:31.288 (+1.926)

14. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:31.326 (+1.964)

15. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:31.558 (+2.196)

16. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:31.733 (+2.371)

17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:31.759 (+2.397)

18. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:31.829 (+2.467)

19. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, 1:32.503 (+3.141)

20. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, 1:32.540 (+3.178)

21. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:33.485 (+4.123)

22. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:33.529 (+4.167)