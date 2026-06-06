F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 – Antonelli ends Ferrari domination
Full F1 session results from Free Practice 3 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli headed an interrupted final hour of practice as Oliver Bearman crashed to trigger a red flag.
F1 results from FP3 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12.720
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.047
|+0.327
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.051
|+0.331
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.483
|+0.763
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.662
|+0.942
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.698
|+0.978
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:13.820
|+1.1
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:13.877
|+1.157
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.006
|+1.286
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:14.050
|+1.33
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:14.278
|+1.558
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:14.336
|+1.616
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:14.480
|+1.76
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:14.487
|+1.767
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.587
|+1.867
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:14.801
|+2.081
|17
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.918
|+2.198
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:14.945
|+2.225
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:15.179
|+2.459
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:15.451
|+2.731
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.567
|+2.847
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:15.921
|+3.201
Kimi Antonelli breaks Ferrari Monaco domination
Kimi Antonelli broke Ferrari’s practice domination in Monaco, heading Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the final practice session before qualifying.
It was an interrupted hour as Oliver Bearman spun at Massenet, damaging the rear wing on his Haas to draw the red flags.
Read the full Free Practice 3 session report here.
Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.
You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!