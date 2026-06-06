Full F1 session results from Free Practice 3 on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli headed an interrupted final hour of practice as Oliver Bearman crashed to trigger a red flag.

F1 results from FP3 at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.720 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.047 +0.327 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.051 +0.331 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.483 +0.763 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.662 +0.942 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.698 +0.978 7 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:13.820 +1.1 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:13.877 +1.157 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1:14.006 +1.286 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:14.050 +1.33 11 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.278 +1.558 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:14.336 +1.616 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.480 +1.76 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.487 +1.767 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:14.587 +1.867 16 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.801 +2.081 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.918 +2.198 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:14.945 +2.225 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:15.179 +2.459 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.451 +2.731 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.567 +2.847 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.921 +3.201

Kimi Antonelli breaks Ferrari Monaco domination

Kimi Antonelli broke Ferrari’s practice domination in Monaco, heading Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the final practice session before qualifying.

It was an interrupted hour as Oliver Bearman spun at Massenet, damaging the rear wing on his Haas to draw the red flags.

Read the full Free Practice 3 session report here.

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