F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 4 (Barcelona)

Mercedes claimed another 1-2 on the timing sheets on the fourth day of F1 testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Brackley-based squad notched up another impressive day of mileage accumulation as Mercedes used up its final permitted day of the week on Thursday.

Mercedes claim another 1-2 on day four in Barcelona

Following on from Kimi Antonelli and George Russell finished first and second on the timesheets on Wednesday, Mercedes did the same again on Thursday as the squad made its final appearance of the shakedown week in Barcelona.

Russell lodged the fastest lap of the week so far with a 1:16.445 in the afternoon session, as he circulated 78 times. This was just over six-tenths faster than what Antonelli managed during the morning session as he wrapped up his Barcelona programme with a 1:17.081 to eclipse his Wednesday best by almost three-tenths.

The two Mercedes drivers notched up another 168 laps during the day, another two and a half race distances to add to the 180 laps accumulated on Wednesday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished with the third-quickest time, 1.7 seconds off Russell’s pace as he racked up 83 laps, while Oscar Piastri was fourth in the Mercedes-powered McLaren as the MCL40 encountered a fuel supply issue that compromised the Australian’s day. He did 48 laps, adding to Lando Norris’ 76-lap total from Wednesday.

Arvid Lindblad was fifth for Racing Bulls, just over two seconds off the pace as the Italian squad split its running across its new rookie and Liam Lawson. The Kiwi placed seventh, adding 64 laps to Lindblad’s 47.

The duo were split by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, whose 87 laps meant he and Leclerc accumulated 170 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Add in Sergio Perez’s 66 laps in the Ferrari-powered Cadillac, and Ferrari power units completed 236 laps on Thursday, 20 ahead of Mercedes power.

Lance Stroll did manage to complete some initial laps to kickstart Aston Martin’s pre-season programme as the AMR26 appeared on track for the first time with some late laps, although these were completed at a sedate pace as Adrian Newey’s new creation was bolted fully together with the new Honda power unit.

With no official live timing available to media and journalists, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources; however, these times are completely unofficial.

Testing results from Day 4 (Barcelona)

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:16.445 (78 Laps) 2. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.636 (90 Laps) 3. ⁠Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.778 (83 laps) 4. ⁠Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.974 (48 Laps) 5. ⁠Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.006 (47 Laps) 6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari⁠ +2.209 (87 Laps) 7. ⁠Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.395 (64 Laps) 8. Sergio Perez Cadillac ⁠+4.579 (66 Laps) 9. ⁠Lance Stroll Aston Martin +29.959 (5 Laps)

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: James Vowles: Williams FW48 is the best-produced car of my tenure