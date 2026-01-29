Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin AMR26 making its on-track debut in F1 2026 testing in Barcelona.

With a spin for Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton caught on camera, and Mercedes’ George Russell setting a new fastest lap of testing, here’s today’s roundup…

Aston Martin AMR26 makes on-track debut in Barcelona

The Aston Martin AMR26 made its highly anticipated on-track debut on the penultimate day of the first pre-season test in Barcelona.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car to be designed by Adrian Newey, as well as being the first of the team’s new technical partnership with Honda.

Lance Stroll collected the first laps with the AMR26, which appeared in an all-black testing livery.

Aston Martin AMR26 forced to stop as a precaution

The Aston Martin AMR26’s debut was curtailed by a suspected electrical issue, PlanetF1.com understands.

The car only made it on the track in the final hour of Thursday’s running with Stroll managing just five laps.

PlanetF1.com understands that trackside marshals signalled for Stroll to stop after noticing a potential issue with the car’s LED lights.

Lewis Hamilton spin caught on camera during Barcelona testing

A spin for Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was caught on camera during Thursday’s running in Barcelona.

Security has been high at the first pre-season test of 2026, which has been held behind closed doors.

That did not stop one eagle-eyed fan capturing a spin for Hamilton on the exit of Turn 10, with the clip circulating widely on social media.

George Russell sets fastest time of testing so far as Mercedes keeps impressing

Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest lap of Barcelona testing on Thursday.

After teammate Kimi Antonelli topped the morning session, Russell became the first driver this week to dip into the 1:16s.

His quickest time was within a second of the fastest race lap of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Netflix working on new Michael Schumacher documentary

Netflix has announced that a new documentary based on Michael Schumacher’s first title-winning F1 season is to be released this year.

Schumacher won the first of a joint-record seven world championships in 1994, a year marred by the death of three-time title winner Ayrton Senna.

Schumacher, of the Benetton team, won the title following a controversial clash with Williams driver Damon Hill in Adelaide.

