Netflix confirms new Michael Schumacher documentary to arrive in 2026

Netflix has announced that a new documentary based on Michael Schumacher’s first title-winning F1 season is to be released this year.

Schumacher is one of the most successful drivers in F1 history having claimed a joint-record seven world championships and 91 race wins between 1991 and 2012.

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

The German secured his maiden crown with the Benetton team in 1994, retaining the title the following season before reeling off five in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

The 1994 season was marred by the death of three-time world champion Ayrton Senna in the San Marino Grand Prix, with Schumacher ultimately sealing the title in a controversial circumstances at the season finale in Adelaide following a clash with Damon Hill.

Benetton was also plagued with unproven accusations of cheating following a ban on driver aids – including traction control – at the end of the 1993 campaign.

Netflix announced at an event in Berlin on Wednesday that Schumacher’s 1994 victory is to be immortalised in a new documentary, Schumacher ’94, which will relive the events of that season.

Schumacher’s wife Corinna is set to appear in the film, which is being produced by LEONINE Documentaries and is being directed by Christin Freitag.

The film is to be released globally in 2026.

A synopsis of Schumacher ’94 reads: “1994 marks a turning point in Formula 1 history: 25-year-old Michael Schumacher wins the first grand prix of the racing season in Brazil, setting the stage for an unprecedented career.

“The year 1994, which is among the most dramatic and exciting racing seasons in Formula 1 history, featured impactful events such as Ayrton Senna’s lethal accident, as well as accusations of manipulation and unfair driving manoeuvres.

“At the same time, a true ‘Schumi Mania’ emerged.

“Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, and other people close to him reminisce about him at that time.

“They remember an uncompromising fighter on the racetrack and a sensitive, empathic man off the course.

“Corinna Schumacher, who has always been his emotional support, also offers insight into the beginnings of an extraordinary love story – one that is still going strong today.”

Netflix, which produces the annual F1-based docuseries Drive to Survive, previously released a documentary on Schumacher’s life – simply entitled Schumacher – in 2021.

Schumacher, 57, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

