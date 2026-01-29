Lewis Hamilton suffered a spin on the morning of Day 4 in Barcelona, with the moment caught on video.

Back behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-26, footage emerged on social media of Hamilton getting in a spin at the exit of Turn 10, as an oncoming car slowed in caution as Hamilton recovered.

Lewis Hamilton in small spin on Barcelona Day 4

The fourth day of running in Barcelona is underway, as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya plays host to the first, unofficial, running of F1 2026, giving drivers and their teams a first taste of on-track life with their new-look cars.

As the chassis and engine regulations have been heavily revised, there is a lot to learn, and teams are permitted to run during three of the five days at this Barcelona shakedown.

The media has been shut out from the shakedown, though updates have been dripping through via unofficial sources. A fresh example came on Thursday morning, when Hamilton was filmed having a spin.

The footage showed Hamilton losing the rear of his Ferrari SF-26 at the exit of Turn 10, completing a full 360 before slowly continuing on his way.

A spin rather slow in nature, the following car had ample time to back out.

With smaller, lighter cars introduced for F1 2026, powered by 50-50 electric and biofuel engines, such moments are to be expected as the drivers adjust to a very different formula to the one which they left behind in 2025.

Day 4 marks Ferrari’s second day of permitted running in the shakedown. That means the team is also set to appear on the fifth and final day.

It is an event which has been largely trouble free for Ferrari thus far.

While no official live timing is available to the media, times and lap counts have been collated and vetted across multiple sources, to create unofficial figures.

Hamilton was said to have completed 53 laps during his Day 2 afternoon at the wheel of the SF-26, while teammate Charles Leclerc pumped in 65 during the morning.

It was after that run in the SF-26 that Hamilton declared Ferrari needs “more days like this”, after what he called a “really productive” first outing in the Barcelona shakedown.

