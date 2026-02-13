F1 results: Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season testing: Day 3, morning session

Here are the complete F1 results from the morning session from Day 3 of the first official pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

George Russell was quickest ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

F1 results from Day 3 morning session of the Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season test

Russell clocked the fastest time seen during this week’s test with a 1:33.918 during his 78 laps and will hand the W17 over to Kimi Antonelli for the afternoon session.

That put the Briton 0.291s up on his former teammate Hamilton in the Ferrari with Verstappen third for Red Bull Racing. The Dutchman’s time was almost a second-and-a-half slower than Russell’s.

Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas ahead of Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto.

Carlos Sainz was seventh quickest ahead of Liam Lawson, who was the busiest man on track with 84 laps, six more than Russell.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas, who brought out the only red of the morning, was 11th.

Bahrain Day 3 Morning Times

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.918 – 78 laps

2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:34.209 – 69 laps

3 Max Verstappen Russell 1:35.341 – 61 laps

4 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:35.972 – 70 laps

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:36.390 – 73 laps

6 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:36.874 – 64 laps

7 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.186 – 68 laps

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:37.238 – 84 laps

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:37.536 – 60 laps

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:38.423 – 54 laps

11 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.772 – 37 laps

