Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the F1 2026 season.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton set the pace in FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 results from FP2 at 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

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The seven-time world champion clocked a fastest lap of 1:18.729 to outpace Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.148 seconds.

McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was third, 0.499s slower than Hamilton’s benchmark, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fourth.

George Russell, the Mercedes driver, was almost a second off Hamilton’s pace in fifth.

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Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar was sixth, one spot ahead of the Racing Bulls car of Liam Lawson in seventh.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

Further back, Mercedes driver and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was 13th after missing FP1 earlier in the day.

Antonelli completed his fastest lap on the medium tyre, leaving him outside of the top 10.

Franco Colapinto’s session ended early after the Alpine driver lost control and crashed at the final corner.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll failed to record a time in FP2 after stopping on track during Friday’s opening practice session.

A full report from FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.729

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.148

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.499

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.692

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.933

6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.071

7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.312

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.372

9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.396

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.524

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.745

12 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.828

13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.964

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.087

15 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.221

16 Alexander Albon Williams +2.244

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.697

18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.713

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.990

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.063

21 Franco Colapinto Alpine +3.802

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time

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