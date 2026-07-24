The FIA has confirmed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will face no further action after an incident with Williams’ Carlos Sainz in practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was summoned to the stewards on Friday following an incident with Sainz in the early stages of FP1.

Max Verstappen escapes FIA action after Carlos Sainz investigation

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Verstappen encountered a slow-moving Sainz on the approach to Turn 12, forcing the Red Bull driver to abandon a lap.

He then appeared to retaliate by deliberately slowing on the exit of the corner to the Turn 13 hairpin, obstructing Sainz and the Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Verstappen found himself under investigation for erratic driving, requiring the four-time world champion to visit the stewards after FP1.

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With Sainz insisting that he was ‘not in any way affected’ by Verstappen slowing down on the exit of Turn 12, however, the stewards opted against taking further action.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the drivers of Car 3 (Max Verstappen) and Car 55 (Carlos Sainz) and the team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“On the approach to turn 12, Car 3 had to move off the racing line to avoid Car 55 which had slowed unexpectedly on the racing line.

“The Driver of Car 3 then slowed significantly at turn 12 and gesticulated to the driver of Car 55 to mark his frustration that he had been impeded by Car 55.

“The driver of Car 55 then overtook Car 3.

“The driver of Car 55 said that he was not in any way affected by Car 3 slowing at turn 12. No other car was affected.

“The Stewards therefore determined to take no further action.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar also found himself attracting the attention of the stewards in FP1.

Hadjar was caught speeding in the pit lane opening practice with Red Bull handed a fine of €400.

Verstappen remains without a victory in the F1 2026 season entering the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just three podium finishes this year, recording a best result of second place at Red Bull’s home race in Austria.

Verstappen also finished third in Canada and Belgium.

Although he is officially under contract until the end of the 2028 season, it is widely believed that a clause in his contract will allow him to leave Red Bull if he is lower than second in the drivers’ standings at the summer break.

Verstappen currently sits seventh, trailing second-placed Lewis Hamilton by 68 points with just 25 available in Hungary, the final race before the August shutdown.

PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Verstappen is in advanced talks with McLaren over a move for 2027.

However, it is unclear if he will commit to leaving his current team.

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