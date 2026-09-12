F1 results: Spanish Grand Prix 2026 – FP3 (Madrid)

Here are the complete F1 results from the third practice session (FP3) at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: FP3 results

Antonelli clocked a fastest lap time of 1:32.797 to outpace Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by 0.166 seconds.

Oscar Piatri was third for McLaren, trailing Antonelli by 0.189 seconds, with teammate Lando Norris in fourth.

Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fifth, 0.375s off the pace of Antonelli’s Mercedes.

George Russell was classified sixth with Liam Lawson seventh.

Preview: Spanish Grand Prix 2026

Spanish GP predictions: Madring madness, Leclerc hits back, Monaco vibes

Madring safety in the spotlight ahead of F1 debut

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth for Audi, with Lewis Hamilton setting the eighth-fastest time.

Hamilton crashed at the final corner, Turn 22, at the halfway stage of the session, bringing out the red flags.

He attempted to return to the pits despite having a dislodged front wing and a front-right puncture, repeatedly dismissing the requests to stop on track by his Ferrari race engineer before eventually pulling off trackside.

Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top 10 for Audi.

Further back, Williams driver Alex Albon failed to record a lap in FP3 after suffering damage with a collision with a wall early on in the session.

The session came to a slightly early end after Oliver Bearman crashed on the high-speed approach to Turn 12, the banked corner otherwise known as La Monumental.

A full report from FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid?

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.797

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.166

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.189

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.236

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.375

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.702

7 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.105

8 Nico Hulkenberg +1.136

9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.487

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.491

11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.549

12 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.633

13 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.684

14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.708

15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.768

16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.174

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.223

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.667

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.773

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.644

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.873

22 Alexander Albon Williams No time

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Spanish GP: Antonelli fastest as FIA intervenes after Lewis Hamilton FP3 crash