Spanish Grand Prix 2026 – Qualifying F1 results (Madrid)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.
Qualifying is underway at the Spanish Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3 in Madrid.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix?
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.211
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.056
3 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.099
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.170
5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.258
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.320
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.321
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.618
9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.752
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.775
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.035
12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.100
13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.129
14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.206
15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.456
16 Alexander Albon Williams +2.096
17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.101
18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.177
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.702
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.800
21 Oliver Bearman Haas No time
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results
TBC
Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results
TBC
Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.
You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!
Read next: The mindblowing hypocrisy of Lewis Hamilton