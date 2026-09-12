Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Spanish Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3 in Madrid.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix?

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:33.211

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.056

3 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.099

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.170

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.258

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.320

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.321

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.618

9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.752

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.775

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.035

12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.100

13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.129

14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.206

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.456

16 Alexander Albon Williams +2.096

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.101

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.177

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.702

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.800

21 Oliver Bearman Haas No time

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results

TBC

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results

TBC

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