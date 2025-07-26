F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

McLaren driver Lando Norris will start from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

F1 starting grid: What is the grid for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix?

Norris clocked a fastest lap of 1:40.562 in qualifying to claim his fourth pole position of the F1 2025 season, outpacing McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by 0.085 seconds.

Charles Leclerc will start third for Ferrari after an impressive qualifying performance, with Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen in fourth.

Williams driver Alex Albon was arguably the star of qualifying to claim fifth, putting him ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes.

Yuki Tsunoda will start seventh with the Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson directly behind him on the grid.

Gabriel Bortoleto, the Sauber driver, completes the top 10.

Further back, Ferrari driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking to make progress from 18th having qualified a disappointing 16th.

Hamilton suffered a second Q1 elimination in the space of 24 hours after having his final lap time deleted.

Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli also starts out of position in 18th after another unconvincing qualifying display.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll make up an all-Aston Martin back row as they line up 19th and 20th respectively.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Belgian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris, McLaren

2 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5 Alexander Albon, Williams

6 George Russell, Mercedes

7 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

8 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

11 Esteban Ocon, Haas

12 Oliver Bearman, Haas

13 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

15 Carlos Sainz, Williams

16 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

17 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

18 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

19 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

