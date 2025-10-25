F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Lando Norris stormed his way to pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix, a potentially crucial result for his title challenge.

With both of his rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri suffering disappointing afternoons, it is time to take a look through the full starting order for the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris has been a force all weekend and when Charles Leclerc brought the Q3 fight, claiming provisional pole, Norris uncorked a 1:15.586 to ensure his place on the P1 grid slot. Leclerc must settle for a place on the front row, ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on row two.

Max Verstappen, after three wins in his last four grands prix, start P5 only ahead of Kimi Antonelli. Championship leader Oscar Piastri is seventh on the grid, meaning Norris has a golden opportunity on Sunday to turn the title race in his favour.

Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda complete the top 10.

Esteban Ocon in the Haas starts P11, while Williams’ Carlos Sainz drops to twelfth, owing to a five-second penalty for his Austin collision with Antonelli.

Nico Hulkenberg in the Sauber is next, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso 14th. Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto are next in line.

Williams’ Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly of Alpine follow, while Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto form the 10th and final row.

