George Russell had a “semi-normal” moment at the Mexico City Grand Prix where the Mercedes driver donned a Lucha Libre mask to watch FP1 from the grandstands.

Russell sat out of the opening practice session on Friday, handing his W16 over to reserve driver Frederik Vesti as Mercedes crossed off one of its mandatory young driver sessions.

George Russell’s incognito moment in FP1

Russell took the opportunity to watch the F1 action from the grandstands like a normal fan.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, Russell said: “Someone is borrowing my car and I’ve not seen an F1 car on track for a long, long time, so let’s go.”

The Briton wore a Mexican Lucha Libre mask and made his way to the stands, accompanied by a member of his Mercedes team.

“That’s my car,” Russell said when he saw Vesti on the track. “He’s in my car.”

The five-time grand prix winner made it back to the paddock with fans in the dark as to who had been sitting next to them.

Haven’t watched F1 cars on track in years, so found a way to sneak into the stands while Fred was driving my car 🎭🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ghg2gnzFmF \— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 24, 2025

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets, Russell said he enjoyed the moment as it’s not something he gets to do.

“It’s like, one thing when you’re an F1 driver is you can’t watch F1. So it’s rare you get the chance to go out,” he said.

“And I thought, you know what, I’ll try and do something semi-normal, and didn’t get recognised too much. And enjoyed it.”

The Mercedes driver was back behind the wheel of his W16 in second practice where he finished sixth fastest, four-tenths down on pace-setter Max Verstappen.

More on Friday’s action at the Mexico City Grand Prix

👉 Mexican GP: Leclerc tops new-look opening practice

👉 Mexican GP: Verstappen fastest as title charge continues in FP2 as Piastri struggles

With the top 16 separated by less than a second, Russell reckons it could be a close contest come qualifying, although McLaren has the better race pace.

“It’s close out there,” he said. “It’s obviously a short track, it’s like a minute 17, a minute 16 is going to be the lap time. So margins are always tight.

“Single lap, I think we look okay. Lando [Norris] looked very quick on his long run, which has obviously been theme.

“But as we know, qualifying so important, so it’s sort of all eyes on that for tomorrow and see what we can do.

“But it’ll be closed between the top eight cars.”

Mercedes will line up on the Mexico City Grand Prix grid second in the Constructors’ Championship, seven points up on Ferrari.

Read next: Charles Leclerc reveals who he is betting $1 on to win F1 title in ‘lot to lose’ assessment