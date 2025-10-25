Fernando Alonso sarcastically applauded Lewis Hamilton during practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, before quickly grabbing his steering wheel to avoid a collision.

Alonso and Hamilton were out on track during second practice, with the Spaniard running behind the Ferrari driver.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had a moment in Mexico City

At a track where traffic is often problematic, Alonso seemed to think that Hamilton had impeded him.

He let the Briton know what he thought of that.

However, it was a bit of an ill-judged round of applause as the two were heading into the corner side-by-side and Alonso had to quickly grab his steering wheel, dinking to the left to avoid Hamilton before turning right into the corner.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton 👀 #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/899wgCYDvv — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) October 24, 2025

The moment didn’t catch Race Control’s attention and wasn’t referred to the stewards for an investigation.

Alonso went on to finish the session with the eighth fastest time, half a second down on Max Verstappen’s 1:17.392. It was, however, notable progress on FP1 where he was a full second off the lead driver’s pace.

“I think the car felt better, for sure, in FP2 than FP2. So we made some setup changes,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at the track.

“So yeah, well, let’s try to explore more into that direction tonight.”

Asked for further details about Aston Martin’s progress into FP2, the Spaniard explained: “It was combination of everything.

“But anyway, we’ve been in the top five the last four grand prix on Fridays, and then it’s not the real picture on Saturdays. So yeah, we have to take things carefully today, the times.

“And yeah, most of the people did only FP2 with FP1 being the rookies in the car. So I guess tomorrow everyone will improve a little bit.”

Alonso was one of 10 drivers, from George Russell in sixth place to Gabriel Bortoleto in 15th, separated by half a second.

It has the Spaniard questioning whether Aston Martin will feature in Q3 on Saturday.

“That will be very good, but maybe too optimistic, but we will go for it.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

