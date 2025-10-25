David Croft launched an unexpected attack on a team’s leadership during Sky Sports’ broadcast of Friday’s running at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

No, he wasn’t having a go at a Formula 1 team boss, he was calling for his beloved West Ham’s leadership of chief David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady “to go”.

David Croft vented: You’ve got to go

Formula 1 is racing in Mexico City this weekend with an intriguing title fight unfolding as Max Verstappen has stormed into contention, just 40 points down on championship leader Oscar Piastri and 26 behind Lando Norris.

But while Croft was covering his F1 duties for Sky, the commentator was dwelling on West Ham after the club lost to Leeds United, 2-1, on Friday evening. The Hammers have won just one of nine matches and sit P19 in the Premier League standings, firmly in the relegation zone.

Chants of ‘sack the board’ and ‘you sold our soul’ rang out on Friday evening.

Croft is on board with that.

Speaking during Sky’s F1 broadcast, he vented: “I like stats in Formula 1 and I’ll give you a stat for a moment.

“It’s 3.1 per cent of our total game time, that is the amount of time in the Premier League this season that West Ham have been ahead – 25 minutes and six seconds. So opening stages against Chelsea and the last few minutes against Nottingham Forest and that is it.

“The next worst is Fulham on 13.3 per cent – that is how bad West Ham are.

“We’re not sleepwalking to relegation, we are hurtling at 225mph top speed down the Mexico City straight here, at that pace, towards relegation.

“Now something has to change and change fast. And not just the playing staff, which needs a complete overhaul, not just the manager who needs to be playing to what he’s got at the moment, but the top with the board as well.

“David Sullivan, Karren Brady your time’s up. You’ve got to go.

“I don’t know what decisions you’re making that you think you’re getting right but you’re not.

“If this was a series of The Apprentice, Karren Brady you’d have been fired after episode one quite frankly.

“And David Sullivan it seems like you’re running my club, our club, as a vanity project. Stop doing it, get out now while you can and while West Ham still have a chance of staying up.”

