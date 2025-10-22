Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Danica Patrick at the centre of an awkward Sky F1 moment with Jenson Button as ‘top secret’ details of Ferrari’s ‘revolutionary’ new engine for the F1 2026 season emerge.

With Alex Dunne ruled out of contention of an F1 2026 seat with Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton set to miss FP1 in Mexico, here’s today’s roundup…

Danica Patrick at centre of awkward Sky F1 moment

A Sky F1 clip showing Jenson Button making a face to camera as fellow pundit Danica Patrick speaks has gone viral in the aftermath of the United States Grand Prix.

The moment occurred as the pair were giving their reaction to the collision between Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Button turned to the camera and grinned thinly as Patrick claimed Sainz chose the wrong spot to launch a move on Antonelli.

Read more: Danica Patrick comment sparks awkward Jenson Button Sky F1 moment

Ferrari developing ‘revolutionary’ F1 2026 engine as ‘top secret’ details emerge

Ferrari is developing a ‘revolutionary’ and ‘top-secret’ intake system for its new engine for the F1 2026 season, it has been claimed.

The 2026 season will see some of the biggest rule changes in F1 history as the chassis and engine regulations are overhauled simultaneously.

F1 will embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics next season.

Read more: ‘Revolutionary’ Ferrari engine in development as ‘top secret’ 2026 details emerge – report

Alex Dunne ruled out of Red Bull F1 2026 plans by Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has confirmed that Alex Dunne will not be driving any of the Red Bull-controlled F1 cars in 2026.

The Irish youngster is seeking fresh opportunities for a potential Formula 1 promotion having split with McLaren ahead of the recent Singapore Grand Prix.

Marko has confirmed that Dunne is “not an option for us” ahead of a decision on the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls driver lineups for next season.

Read more: Red Bull doorway narrows for Alex Dunne as Helmut Marko speaks out

Ferrari confirms Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 at Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will sit out the first practice session at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix with Antonio Fuoco driving in his place, Ferrari has confirmed.

Ferrari announced on Monday that Fuoco will drive the SF-25 car in Friday’s FP1 session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The team stopped short of naming the driver he would replace, but have now confirmed that Hamilton will make way.

Read more: Ferrari confirms worst-kept secret as Lewis Hamilton Mexico FP1 decision made official

McLaren issues clear stance on tough Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris call

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said the team will only prioritise one of Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris if the opportunity for the other is “closed by mathematics.”

Max Verstappen sits 40 points behind championship leader Piastri after winning three of the last four races, with Norris in between the pair in second.

Verstappen and Red Bull’s resurgence has led to suggestions that McLaren could be forced to throw its full support behind one of Piastri or Norris.

Read more: McLaren boss makes driver priority stance clear amid Verstappen charge