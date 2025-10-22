Liam Lawson will sit out the first practice session at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix with Ayumu Iwasa taking his place, the Racing Bulls team has announced.

Iwasa, who spent two seasons in the F2 feeder series in 2022/23, is currently competing in the Super Formula championship in Japan.

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson to sit out Mexican Grand Prix FP1

The Honda-affiliated star, who combines his racing activities with a Racing Bulls reserve role, sits third in the standings ahead of the season finale at Suzuka next month.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to field a rookie driver – described as drivers who have started no more than two grands prix – in at least two FP1 sessions per car each season.

Lawson’s rookie teammate, Isack Hadjar, met that criteria at the start of his debut season in F1 2025.

Racing Bulls has confirmed that Iwasa will drive Lawson’s car in FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, Racing Bulls said: “Ayu’s hoppin’ in for FP1.

“Reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa will be in the VCARB 02 for the first practice session of the Mexico GP in place of Liam.”

Lawson’s absence means nine of the 10 teams will be fielding rookie drivers in FP1 as it stands, with Sauber the only outfit not to stand down one of its race drivers for the opening practice session.

Iwasa will be making his second FP1 outing of the season in Mexico having represented senior team Red Bull Racing in first practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

The 24-year-old deputised for Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time world champion, on that occasion, and was classified 19th out of 20 runners.

Iwasa previously appeared for the Racing Bulls team in 2024, driving in FP1 at his home round at Suzuka as well as the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Lawson will also be forced to make way for a rookie driver in FP1 at one of the final four rounds following the Mexican Grand Prix.

With the upcoming rounds in Brazil and Qatar designated sprint events, limiting teams and drivers to a single hour of practice running, it is highly unlikely that Lawson will sit out FP1 at either of those rounds.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, held on a street circuit, is also unlikely to be considered appropriate for a rookie outing.

That leaves Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the most likely race for Racing Bulls to fulfill its final mandatory rookie FP1 outing with Lawson’s car.

