A Sky F1 clip showing Jenson Button making a face to camera as fellow pundit Danica Patrick speaks has gone viral in the aftermath of the United States Grand Prix.

The moment occurred as the pair were giving their reaction to the collision between Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Jenson Button reaction to Danica Patrick Sky F1 analysis goes viral

Sainz retired from the United States Grand Prix on Lap 6 after marking contact with Antonelli in a botched overtaking move at the tight Turn 15.

The Williams man was found to be at fault for the incident with Sainz hit with a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Sainz also had two penalty points added to his F1 superlicence.

Patrick, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, and 2009 F1 world champion Button were on site in Austin, Texas, in their capacity as Sky F1 pundits, with the pair giving their views on the incident after the race.

Button said: “It looked like Sainz went for a move that was late. He realised that it was too late and that Kimi had turned in.

“He tried to brake out of it, locked up and that’s what drove him into the side of Kimi.”

Although Sainz had successfully passed Oliver Bearman’s Haas at the same corner a few laps earlier, Patrick went on to make the point that Sainz had chosen the wrong spot to overtake Antonelli.

She said: “Not the best spot to go. When you make a move in an unusual place, then you get an unusual result.”

As Patrick’s sentence trails off, Button is seen looking awkwardly at the camera and grinning thinly.

Patrick, who was turned away from Button at the time, then adds: “It’s kind of like [the multi-car crash in] the Turn 1, sprint race.

“You make an unusual move, you get an unusual result, so I don’t know. It was not the spot to do it.”

The incident was not the first time the Sky F1 cameras have captured an awkward moment between Patrick and Button.

Button was spotted making a similar look to the cameras while Patrick was talking during the broadcaster’s coverage of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.

