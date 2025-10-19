Martin Brundle drops huge hint on when Lando Norris faces McLaren ‘repercussions’

Martin Brundle confirmed that he does know what the “repercussions” are coming the way of Lando Norris over what went down at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris made it be known going into the United States Grand Prix that he is facing “repercussions” at McLaren which will last until “the end of the season”, after colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap in Singapore. While Brundle could not reveal what they are, he hinted at Las Vegas being the venue where Norris may need to take them.

Lando Norris ‘repercussions’ to play out at Las Vegas Grand Prix?

McLaren has also been keeping the sanctions facing Norris under wraps, though McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown suggested that they will be relatively minor.

Norris clipped the back of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the Singapore GP start, jolting him into Piastri. All three drivers continued, though Piastri was left far from impressed with Norris’ driving, and McLaren’s decision not to swap the drivers back around.

“We set out at the beginning of the year how we want to race and how we want to race each other, and the papaya rules, which everyone likes to talk about, is pretty much one rule: don’t touch each other and don’t run each other off the track,” said Brown during the team bosses press conference in Austin.

“So it’s quite simple, and it’s kind of taken on a life of its own. We just want to make sure that, while they’re racing hard, they don’t come together.

“That puts them at risk, puts the team at risk, and so we agreed with them in the offseason how we would handle certain situations. We worked with them with different consequences for different situations.

“It was a pretty minor situation, so it’s a pretty minor consequence.”

Brundle’s update on the situation suggests that “consequence” for Norris may be felt in Las Vegas, Round 22 of 24 in the F1 2025 season.

“Unusually, actually, they’re free to race from lights out to the flag, as long as they don’t run into each other,” said Brundle, the former F1 driver turned Sky F1 pundit and co-commentator. “But somehow, that’s become a bit of a saga, hasn’t it?

“I do know what the repercussions are, because it’s my business to know things that go on in Formula 1. It’s not my business to say what they are. They’re not a big deal. They’re really not. Something that might play out, I don’t know, in Vegas or whatever.

“But they’re just sort of trying to be fair and trying to let them go for it. We’ve heard Zak on pit wall to Sky F1, ‘They’re one-two Zak, what are you going to do now?’ ‘They can go for it.’

“But I think they’re trying to sort of use an, almost engineering-based process, to control two very competitive human beings. But, you know, the best way either driver can fix this is – they’re clearly the best team in Formula 1 – put it on pole and win the race. That will sort it out.”

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris head-to-head in F1 2025

While Brundle was not revealing what he understood the repercussions for Norris to be, Brundle’s colleague, Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, was not so guarded with the information which he had picked up from rivals Red Bull.

“We asked the other teams, so I’ve asked Mercedes, and they said, ‘We don’t know what the repercussions are,'” Kravitz began, “but I asked Red Bull, and they said, ‘We think the repercussions are they’re going to give Oscar Piastri the priority in all the qualifying sessions coming to the end of the season,’ so Oscar will be effectively treated in the qualifying sessions as the number one driver.”

An interesting apparent claim from Red Bull, considering Norris had suggested that he will be feeling the repercussions until “the end of the season”.

“So that’s what Red Bull think the repercussions are,” Kravitz continued. “We are getting closer to finding out, thanks to my friends at Red Bull Racing.”

