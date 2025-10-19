Christian Horner to Ferrari is a deal which suddenly looks far less likely, after the team made its commitment to current team principal Fred Vasseur perfectly clear.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann released a statement confirming that full faith remains in Vasseur as team boss, despite a decline in form for the Scuderia.

Ferrari keeping faith in Fred Vasseur

F1 2025 has not been the season which Ferrari hoped for off the back of their 2024 Constructors’ title challenge, and picking up seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025. Ferrari has not won a race this season, with recent rounds seeing Ferrari slip behind Mercedes and Red Bull, both teams having taken the fight to McLaren.

That only fuelled rumours that Ferrari could re-ignite their interest in former Red Bull boss Christian Horner. PlanetF1.com understands that Horner could be free to return to Formula 1 before the second half of F1 2026, after a settlement compromise was reached with Red Bull.

But, having spent over 20 years on the front line as an F1 team principal with Red Bull, winning a combined 14 world championships, it remains to be seen whether Horner is interested in returning to such a role, of if team ownership is the new goal.

Ferrari has relieved Vasseur of a great deal of pressure, as Elkann publicly backed the Frenchman.

Speaking at the 50th Anniversary of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) in Washington, D.C., Elkann said: “I want to express our full confidence in team principal Fred Vasseur and in the work he is doing together with all his colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari — the mechanics, engineers and drivers who are busy this weekend in Austin.

“I would also like to reiterate the importance of teamwork on everyone’s part in order to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our best on the track.”

Elkann’s statement will be welcomed by Hamilton, who said the Horner rumours were not “helpful” for Ferrari.

Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Austin: “I don’t know where the rumours have come from, so I can’t really shed much light on that.

“But it’s a little bit distracting for us as a team.

“Obviously, the team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

“And Fred and I, and the whole team, are working really hard on the future for the team, so these things naturally aren’t helpful.

“I know everyone back at the factory is working incredibly hard, focused and and these sort of rumours can sometimes be distracting.

“But, for me, it’s really trying to keep the focus on the goal that’s in front of us and building on next year’s car, really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution, better overall performance.

“And as you know, as I said back in Spa, just having lots of meetings trying to make sure that we’re sailing in the right direction.”

